We see you! Kylie Jenner‘s ex Tyga sparked engagement rumors when his girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, was spotted out on Wednesday, June 9, with a ring on that finger.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen rocking a patterned tee and leather pants while flaunting a huge diamond on her left hand as she and the rapper, 31, left pal Zack Bia‘s birthday party at Delilah’s in West Hollywood.

The California native and the Meaning of Mine founder made their relationship Instagram official in February when the social media influencer shared a photo of her and the “Taste” artist’s trip to Disneyworld. In the snapshots, the pair were holding hands — and the blonde beauty even captioned the post with heart emojis. In another picture, the pair appeared head over heels for one another while on a private jet.

Before dating Camaryn, Tyga and Kylie, 23, were an item from 2014 to 2016. The Legendary rapper opened up in December 2020 about how difficult it was to put his own projects first while dating in the public eye.

“When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that,” he explained during an interview with Big Boy TV. “Being in that it took a lot, career-wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for.”

He added of their amicable split, “It got to the point where it was like, ‘I respect you, you respect me.’ I think it’s a mutual thing. This is what needs to happen. When something is so damaged or something is just not right, you can’t fix it in a moment. The only thing is time.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In April, Kylie was spotted at the same party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles as the father of one and his new flame. It was a large event with many A-listers — including Drake, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — in attendance, so it is unclear if the former couple ever met up that night. For her part, the makeup mogul posted about hanging out with sister Kendall Jenner during the big bash.