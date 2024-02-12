Not only is Usher an accomplished musician, but he is the proud father to four children. Meet his kids, find out what he has said about fatherhood and more.

How Many Kids Does Usher Have?

Usher became a father when he welcomed his eldest child, son Usher Raymond V, on November 27, 2007, with then-wife Tameka Foster. The former couple – who divorced in 2009 – continued to expand their family when they welcomed son Naviyd Ely on December 10, 2008.

The “OMG” singer became a father for the third time when he and Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, on September 24, 2020. The pair later welcomed their son, Sire Castrello, on September 29, 2021.

What Has Usher Said About Fatherhood?

Usher clearly loves fatherhood and has opened up about what he is like as a parent in various interviews.

“Being present is key. I make sure to stay available as a dad at all times for my children, while staying committed to the thing that sparked my passion at a very young age,” the “My Boo” singer told Ebony in November 2023. “I hope that it’s an inspiration to my kids. I have this dynamic that works for me. My work allows me to be able to spend significant amounts of time with my kids and also be able to remain committed to what it is I love to do. But, that balance is not easy.”

He has also explained that his children have inspired his music career. While discussing his 2020 song “I Cry,” Usher previously shared that the track was written after his eldest children saw him cry for the first time.

“There was a moment between a son and a father [in the movie] and it got to me — I started crying. So my kids, they look over at me and they’re like, ‘Are you crying?!’ ” he told D.C.-based radio station WPGC 95.5 FM. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m crying!’ They’re like, ‘You cry?!’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I cry, and it’s okay to cry.’”

When Did Usher Marry Jenn Goicoechea?

After Usher and Jenn confirmed their romance in 2019, they officially wed during Super Bowl weekend in February 2024. Just hours before he took the stage to perform during the halftime show on February 11, 2024, it was revealed that they obtained their marriage license in Las Vegas. People confirmed that Usher and Jenn tied the knot the following day.

Prior to their wedding, Usher gushed about Jenn while sharing insight into their romance. “ I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great,” he told People in February 2024.

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” he continued. “We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”