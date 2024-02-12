Who Is Alicia Keys' Husband? Meet Record Producer Swizz Beatz

This couple is on fire! After Alicia Keys joined Usher for a surprise (and steamy) duet during his Super Bowl 2024 halftime show, fans are wondering about her husband and their relationship history. The singer married Swizz Beatz in 2010, and they have been going strong since.

Who Is Alicia Keys’ Husband Swizz Beatz?

Swizz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, is a record producer and rapper.

The Bronx native is well-known in the hip-hop community and is behind some of the genre’s best bops like Jay-Z’s “On to the Next One,” Beyoncé‘s “Check On It” and his own 2007 single “It’s Me B–ches.” He rose to fame thanks to his work with fellow rapper DMX in the mid-90s.

How Did Alicia Keys and Husband Swizz Beatz Meet?

The two met when they were both teenagers, but didn’t get together until several years later. The R&B singer wasn’t always so into her bae, but that all changed when they worked together. “Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, the loudest jacket. Everything with him is really over the top. I used to see him and think, ‘He is so annoying,'” she told Marie Claire in June 2013. “I fought it tooth and nail. Why should I work with him? Finally though, we did it, and had a ball because guess what? We made music in ten minutes,” she laughed.

“I think we’ve taught each other a lot,” the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer continued to the outlet at the time. “He’s taught me to live more fully, and I think I’ve taught him to live more deeply.”

Do Alicia Keys and Husband Swizz Beatz Have Children?

The power couple shares two kids together. Their first child, a son named Egypt, was born in October 2010. The couple welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Genesis, in December 2014. Swizz also has three other kids from previous relationships — Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr. and Nicole.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Has Alicia Keys Written Songs About Her Husband Swizz Beatz?

Like most songwriters, Alicia spills her heart out when she writes music, so of course some of her songs would be inspired by the love of her life! In “That’s When I Knew,” the Grammy winner describes being “all in” with Swizz after falling for him “all of a sudden.”

What Has Alicia Keys Said About Her Marriage to Swizz Beatz?

Alicia shared her secret to a long and happy relationship during a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“Really carving out the time for each other,” the “Girl on Fire” singer told the outlet at the time, adding that this was something “we all struggle with.” She continued that this “priceless” time spent together “really pours back into the relationship.”

“You remember why you are in love, you remember why you just like each other, what’s interesting about each other,” Alicia concluded.

How Did Alicia Keys’ Husband Swizz Beatz React to Her Super Bowl 2024 Performance With Usher?

In response to the fans who pointed out that Alicia and Usher got pretty cozy on stage during their Super Bowl LVIII performance, Swizz took to Instagram to call viewers out for stirring false speculation.

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!” Swizz wrote under a photo carousel from his wife’s performance, including one of Usher hugging her from behind.

He continued his post in a humorous way, adding, “y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium.”

“Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic,” Swizz added, referring to their 2004 collaboration “My Boo.” The proud husband concluded his caption with, “We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history,” along with a peace sign emoji.

Just hours after Swizz shut down rumors that there was something going on between Alicia and Usher, news broke that Usher had married his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, over the Super Bowl weekend.