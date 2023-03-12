Out solo! Vanessa Hudgens walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet without her fiancé, Cole Tucker, on Sunday, March 12. Where was the baseball player? Keep reading for details.

Why Didn’t Cole Tucker Attend the Oscars With Vanessa Hudgens?

Cole, 26, is an infielder for the Reno Aces, and the team was playing in a game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Vanessa, 34, looked extremely elegant while holding her own on the red carpet. The actress rocked a vintage Chanel gown.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Are Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Still Together?

Yes! Vanessa and Cole are very much still a couple following their engagement on February 9.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” their joint Instagram post read, which also featured an adorable photo of the couple cuddling up in Paris, France, and Vanessa’s incredible diamond ring.

Days later, they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as fiancés, and the Tick, Tick … Boom! actress gushed over her romance with the athlete.

Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

“Real magnetic love is out there,” she wrote via Instagram. “What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever [Cole Tucker] … Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in the caption.

The Princess Switch actress, who previously dated actor Austin Butler for over eight years before their split in 2020, said Cole is “perfect” for her.

“I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life,” Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

How Did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Meet?

The pair first connected during a Zoom meditation group — and Vanessa revealed she made the first move.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” Vanessa explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”