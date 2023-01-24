The Bachelor contestant Greer Blitzer has apologized for past “offensive” tweets in which she defended a high school student who wore Blackface.

“The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our journey of growth,” the season 27 cast member, 24, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 24. “In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly wrong comments on my social media accounts. In particular, in 2016, I used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”

The medical sales rep apologized to “those within the Black community,” assuring that her remorseful message wasn’t simply because she was getting called out online for her past statements but because she “shared those harmful opinions at all.”

“Time and age do not excuse my actions, but this is not a reflection of who I am today,” the Texas native continued. “I do not stand by or condone the damaging opinions and behaviors I shared during that stage of my life and will forever regret making those offensive remarks.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greer’s past tweets about the Lamar High School student wearing Blackface at an off-campus party, which became a national news story at the time, began circulating as she appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, which premiered on Monday, January 23.

“The students involved didn’t even know what Blackface was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act,” one tweet from Greer reportedly said at the time, per The Sun, while another read, “Putting white powder on your face isn’t OK either. That didn’t make the news did it?”

Greer continued to defend the student, saying that the act wasn’t “supposed to be perceived” as racist. “She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to Black [people],” another message read.

The Bachelor Nation newcomer has already garnered a lot of attention on screen, as she received Zach’s first impression rose. Before appearing on the reality dating show, her ABC bio teased that she was an opinionated person with a large presence.

“Greer is a bold, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind,” her bio reads. “Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality.”