Laser resurfacing treatments have garnered a huge following of devotees across the country for one simple reason: They work! From sun damage to acne scars to general aging concerns, laser and energy-based treatments can make a serious difference on your skin, taking your results well beyond your average skincare routine.

In order to give you the full picture, I reached out to the highly trained nurses at the nation’s leader in aesthetic dermatology to get the lowdown on all things laser skincare. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the most popular laser resurfacing treatments and how to find one that suits your skin’s needs!

“Laser resurfacing uses light to penetrate the skin’s surface and stimulate the production of new cells,” explains aesthetic nurse Corey Ordoyne. “It’s a fan-favorite because it can zap away almost anything … sun damage, signs of aging, acne scars, even tattoos. So whether your goals are texture or pigment-based, there’s a laser resurfacing solution.”

According to nurse Ordoyne, laser resurfacing can also help “if you’re struggling with redness and rosacea.”

“Vascular lasers or IPL are fantastic,” she adds. “IPL delivers these precise light pulses to your skin, so we’re able to target imperfections, plus, the heat from the light encourages collagen production, so you get the added benefit of a healthy glow!”

Another type of laser resurfacing treatment is for the removal of tattoos, in which case aesthetic nurse Shem Hooda recommends Q-switch lasers.

“These break up and disperse your ink while leaving surrounding areas unaffected, so results look uniform and natural,” she explains.

Nurse Hooda continues, “For texture, tone and aging, I love a non-ablative laser like Clear + Brilliant. It resurfaces the skin by poking millions of microscopic holes in the tissue to stimulate collagen production. The healing process leaves you with smoother, more even skin.”

And if you’re looking for more significant results? Aesthetic nurse practitioner Morgan Wolf suggests ablative resurfacing lasers like Fraxel Repair and Sciton Profractional.

“These are the big guns and are designed to treat deep wrinkles, severe sun aging, and prominent scars,” Wolf claims. “They create more substantial wounds to the skin’s surface which also means more significant downtime to allow for sufficient healing.”

With a wide range of benefits from fine lines to hyperpigmentation and beyond, it’s easy to see why more and more patients are incorporating laser resurfacing treatments in their skin fitness routines. Start today and you could be on your way to your brightest, smoothest complexion yet.