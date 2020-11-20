Courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram

Stylish digs! Bella Hadid gave a peek inside her New York City apartment by showing off some of her cool decor on Friday, November 20.

“Home,” the model, 24, captioned a series of photos on Instagram while adding two new moon face emojis. In the background, two autographed guitars — one creamy white and teal and the other a shiny blue — stood on either side of a funky bookshelf.

Courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram

The whole area had a vintage vibe. Two Kit-Kat clocks wearing bowties, a popular item from the 1930s, sat on either side of the geometric shelf. At the top of the three-layer shelving unit was a bottle of Hendricks Gin and Dolin Vermouth. A yellow piece of art with umbrellas and people moving about was perched on the wall above.

Of course, this is just one corner of Bella’s expansive 2,180-square-foot penthouse, which she bought last year following her split from The Weeknd, Observer reported. The pair lived together in Tribeca before she relocated north.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft is located in the stylish Soho neighborhood of Manhattan. The recently renovated unit has marble countertops, a fireplace in the living room, 100-bottle wine room and roof deck with a full outdoor kitchen. Another amazing feature of the apartment is that it’s only about a 15-minute walk to her big sister Gigi Hadid’s townhouse.

It’s not surprising the catwalk queen wanted to find her own space and scoop up some real estate. An insider told Life & Style at the time of Bella’s breakup from the “Starboy” artist, 30, she was “keeping herself busy” to move on from the heartbreak. “Time is the greatest healer … She’s hanging out with friends,” added the insider.

Bella was born and raised in California, but her modeling career led her to the east coast. That’s not to say she’s a city girl through and through. She and Gigi, 25, stayed at their family’s Pennsylvania farm for months amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The expansive property includes horse stables, a huge garden, swimming pool and plenty of space to enjoy the great outdoors.

We are completely obsessed with Bella’s unique style!