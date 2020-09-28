Whitney Way Thore Breaks Down in Tears Over Chase Severino Split in ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Trailer

An emotional journey. Whitney Way Thore breaks down in tears over her split from fiancé Chase Severino during the first trailer for My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 8. “A fairy tale turned into a nightmare,” the TLC teaser reads before the reality star acknowledges “some major s—t went down” in her romantic life.

“Chase called and was basically begging to come over. He said that he had slept with somebody and she was pregnant … she is pregnant,” Whitney, 36, explains during a private interview. “It’s like I just have nothing now, and you know, he doesn’t have me but he has someone else and he has a baby.”

Besides feeling heartbreak and betrayal, Whitney noted she was forced to reconsider her future amid their uncoupling. “I have lost what I had, but more importantly, you know, I lost what the rest of my life could’ve been,” she said through tears.

The I Do It With the Lights On author announced her split from Chase in May. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” she explained via Instagram. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

At the time, Whitney added she was “not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone.”

The accountant confirmed his ex’s claims with his own social media message. “I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall,” he wrote at the time. “I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together … As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself and the mother of my child, who wishes to remain anonymous.” Chase welcomed his daughter, Aurora Joyce Severino, in September.



The pair met through mutual friend Ryan Andres, who is Whitney’s business partner at NoBS Active and a college friend of Chase’s. They got engaged in October 2019 during a trip to Paris but didn’t announce their big news publicly until almost two months later.

These days, Whitney has her longtime BFF Buddy Bell to lean on for support. “I’ve actually been staying and quarantining with Whitney since she found out,” Buddy exclusively told Life & Style in May amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There have been a lot of tears and talks but mostly we’re just kickin’ it. I’ve been cooking a lot and every night we watch a movie or a show. We’ve been laughing a lot.”

Her reality pal is excited for what the future holds. “She’s also the toughest woman I know and I’m excited about what the future will bring for her,” he added.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 8 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, November 10, at 9 p.m. EST.