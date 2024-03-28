Will the real “Becky with the good hair” please stand up?! After Beyoncé called out her husband, Jay-Z, for being unfaithful on her 2016 visual album, Lemonade, the hip-hop superstar finally fessed up to cheating on his album 4:44, released in June 2017.

Has Beyonce Addressed Jay-Z’s Cheating?

As fans are well aware, the pop diva, 36 — who also shares three-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with JAY — acknowledges her spouse’s indiscretions throughout Lemonade‘s genre-hopping tracklist. “What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you,” Beyoncé sings on “Hold Up,” while she adds on Becky-blasting “Sorry,” “Looking at my watch, he shoulda been home / Today I regret the night I put that ring on.” And on “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” Bey unleashes her anger. “Who the f–k do you think I is? / You ain’t married to no average b—h, boy,” she fumes. “If you try this s–t again / You gon’ lose your wife.”

Who Did Jay-Z Cheat on ​Beyonce With?

While he admitted to betraying his marriage to Queen Bey, it’s still unclear who the “99 Problems” rapper strayed with.

“And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame / ‘You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue?’” Jay raps on the LP’s title track, referencing Blue Ivy, his eldest daughter with Beyoncé.

The couple also share twins Rumi & Sir.

Naturally, Beyoncé’s autobiographical lyrics stated above sent the Beyhive into a frenzy as they tirelessly tried to track down JAY’s alleged mistress. The internet accused several starlets of being “Becky,” the woman who supposedly drew a wedge between the world’s most powerful couple. Fashion designer Rachel Roy and Rita Ora were among those thought to be the other woman.

However, both ladies vehemently denied speculation that they had hooked up with JAY during his marriage to Beyoncé. “I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest,” Rachel said in an April 2016 statement. . “There is no validity to the idea that the song references me personally. There is no truth to the rumors.”

Rita also shut down gossip by tweeting, “I never usually address tabloid gossip but let me be clear, these rumors are false. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Beyoncé. Let’s continue enjoying Lemonade.”

Are Beyonce and Jay-Z Still Together?

Fans were concerned about the music moguls’ longevity in their marriage as it was seemingly crumbling before their eyes. However, Bey and Jay persevered through the infidelity and seem stronger than ever.

In February 2024, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” artist addressed her famous 2013 hair transition. Amid the chatter of Jay-Z’s infidelity, she chopped her hair off during an “emotional transformation and metamorphosis that I was going through.”

“So much of my identity as a performer has been connected to flowing hair. Cutting my hair off was me rebelling against being this woman that society thinks I’m supposed to be,” Beyoncé revealed to Essence. “I was a new mother, and something about the liberation of becoming a mother made me want to just shed all of that. It was a physical representation of me shedding the expectations put upon me. I just wanted it off.”