Courtesy of Maria Elizondo/Instagram

She’s back! Double Shot at Love contestant Maria Elizondo is returning for season 2 of Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D‘s dating show.

The fan-favorite, along with Derynn Paige, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan “Suzi” Baidya, are joining their ex-boyfriends in Las Vegas for some fun. Newcomers Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke and Nicky Curd will also join the cast.

The New Jersey native first appeared on the show during season 1, which aired in April 2019, in hopes of making things work with either of the Jersey Shore stars. Maria quickly clicked with Vinny. However, after he picked fellow contestant Elle Wilson to go on a date, Maria began distancing herself. Unfortunately, Elle made it as a finalist but Maria did not.

Though that seems like a lifetime ago, Maria still seems to not be over the Staten Island native. “It feels so weird to be around Vinny again,” she told People in June about their reunion on the second season. “I thought I would be able to just come and have fun with the girls and not care about Vinny, but that’s just not the case at all.”

Courtesy of Maria Elizondo/Instagram

Prior to Double Shot at Love, Maria was a contestant on MTV‘s Are You the One? in 2018. During the series, she found her perfect match — Shamoy Persad. However, he later admitted he actually had a girlfriend at home, which put his romance with Maria to an end. Fortunately, the following year, she gave love another ~shot~.

Season 1 of A Double Shot at Love consisted of 20 female contestants searching to find romance with either Pauly or Vinny. The second season’s setup is a little different. Rather than focusing on finding romance, it’s all about having fun this time around. For starters, everyone will be living together under the same roof in Las Vegas. “This is a party show,” Maria revealed on Instagram.

However, it’s not just about the party life. “Working in Vegas is not easy for everybody,” Vinny told the outlet. “Can you party all night and go to work the next day? I’m a little nervous about our new roommates.”

We can’t wait to see how this season unfolds!