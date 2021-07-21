Well, well, well. It looks like My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore is dating again following her heartbreaking split from ex-fiancé Chase Severino in May 2020. The reality star debuted her relationship with a French mystery man on Wednesday, July 21.

“I’ve always had a sorta love/mostly hate relationship with social media, but after the last year, it’s grown even more complicated,” the 37-year-old revealed alongside a series of four snapshots of herself and her new boyfriend, whose identity was obscured in each photo. “So — when your French man says he values his privacy but you still wanna share him, this is what social media gets.” So far, no identifying details about Whitney’s new beau are known and she didn’t tag him in the post.

The North Carolina native revealed she and her former flame split in May 2020 after he admitted to her that he had cheated with his ex-girlfriend and gotten her pregnant. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” the TLC personality explained via Instagram at the time. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

While healing from the breakup, she noted that she wasn’t interested in dating — so it appears her new relationship may have come as a surprise, initially. “I don’t think I’ll be interested in dating anyone for a long time,” she revealed during an Instagram Q&A session in August 2020. She didn’t seem confident about her prospects to have children either. “I definitely would like the opportunity,” she told a fan. “But considering that I’m single, 36 and have PCOS, I’m not sure it’s in the cards for me.”

During the same Q&A, she also spoke about the kind of man she would want to date in the future. “Someone who is intelligent,” Whitney explained. “Someone who is confident in themselves and what they want regardless of what others think, someone who loves me the way I love them.”

It’s good to see Whitney enjoying herself and her love life again. The reality star’s best friend, Buddy Bell, previously told Life & Style that things were really “tough” for her following her devastating split. He added, “But she’s also the toughest woman I know and I’m excited about what the future will bring for her.”