Love is in the air! Yolanda Hadid couldn’t help but gush over her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, when asked about their relationship.

“I don’t really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I have been in a relationship for 15 months and I’m very much in love with my boyfriend,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, told The Daily Dish in an interview published on Monday, May 25.

The mom of three also revealed some of their mutual interests. “What has connected us is probably horses and the farm life,” she continued. “We live 10 miles apart, so it’s kind of perfect.”

Courtesy of Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

The Bravo starlet has been taking advantage of how close they live. That same day, she shared a photo of her and her beau riding horses. Fortunately, her eldest child, Gigi Hadid, seems to totally approve of the relationship. The pregnant model, 25, commented on her mom’s Instagram post with a smiling emoji and a heart.

Yolanda is currently quarantining in her Pennsylvania home with her daughters Bella Hadid and Gigi, as well as Gigi’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The blonde beauty seems to be enjoying this downtime with her family and making the best of Gigi’s pregnancy, which came as a surprise to Yolanda and Bella.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. Luckily, Zayn has her family’s seal of approval. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family,” the insider added.

Prior to Gigi opening up about the pregnancy for the first time on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Yolanda confirmed the news herself. “Of course we are thrilled,” she told a Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard in late April. “I can’t wait to become a grandmother.”

The baby news has positively affected the whole family. Bella is just as excited as her mom. The 23-year-old “can’t wait to become an aunt, and will even be at the hospital with Gigi when she gives birth,” another insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

What a great family!