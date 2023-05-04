The highly anticipated Bridgerton spinoff series, Queen Charlotte, premiered via Netflix on Thursday, May 4. As fans of the franchise binge-watched the series, they noticed a dedication to Jacqueline Avant at the end of the premiere episode.

Keep reading for details on Jaqueline, her connection to Bridgerton and more.

Who Is Jacqueline Avant?

The late philanthropist and activist was married to Clarence Avant, a music director and film producer. Jaqueline and Clarence’s daughter Nicole Avant is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Jacqueline died at age 81 in December 2021 after she was fatally shot by an intruder in her Los Angeles home. In April 2022, her killer was sentenced to 190 years in prison, Life & Style confirmed via the Los Angeles County’s District Attorney’s Office.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Nicole has since remembered her late mother’s legacy by opening the Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center at the MLK Medical Campus in Los Angeles.

“My mom was very gentle and soft and quiet. It wasn’t weakness at all. It was such strength,” Nicole told Variety in March 2023. “She always said to tread lightly because you never know what someone else is going through.”

What Is Jacqueline Avant’s Connection to ‘Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte’?

Jacqueline had a fondness for Queen Charlotte. Following the Bridgerton series premiere in December 2020, Netflix CEO Ted reached out to the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, about a possible spinoff.

“Queen Charlotte, is not just a real historical figure, she was a favorite historical figure of my late mother-in-law, Jacqueline Avant,” he recalled in a May 2023 Instagram post. “After the release of the first season of Bridgerton I had the occasion to be at her home with my wife @Nicoleavantofficial and while Nicole was talking to her father Clarence, Jacquie pulled me aside and said ‘you really must do something on Netflix about Queen Charlotte.'”

Ted continued, “When I told her that she was in Bridgerton, she rolled her eyes and disappeared down the hallway and returned with a stack of books and actual handwritten letters written by Queen Charlotte that she had bought at auctions and collected over the years. I politely took them home and started to read and instantly could see what an amazing story she had and my head filled with possibilities.”

The Grey’s Anatomy creator went on to build “what would be the first expansion of Bridgerton beyond the book series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” the businessman concluded, noting that the series has been dedicated to Jacqueline’s memory.