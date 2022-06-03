It’s over. Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo shocked fans after news broke that they split after three years together. Why did the celebrity couple end their engagement? Keep reading for everything we know.

Why did Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo split?

Bella, 24, broke her silence on their breakup through her Instagram Stories on June 2, 2022 saying, “I broke up with Ben for my own reasons.” The actress then asked people to stop questioning the split because it’s “a personal matter.”

Multiple outlets pointed to their busy schedules forcing them spend a lot of time apart. Bella is based in Los Angeles while Benjamin, 28, lives in Italy. Although the singer divides his time between the two countries, he and the Midnight Sun actress were forced to be separated amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Benjamin quarantined with his family in Italy.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It appears things ended amicably between the pair, and Benjamin shared a lengthy message seemingly about their split via Instagram on June 2, without mentioning Bella by name.

“A little more than three years ago, I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day, my life changed forever,” the Time Is Up actor wrote, adding that he learned what “unconditional love” means. “I’m keeping grateful for every single moment we shared together since. It’s been a truly humbling experience to grow with her on my side.”

Ben said their uncoupling was “by no means a failure on either side” and called falling in love “the most beautiful gift.”

“Relationships are born and die, just like people, it’s the natural cycle of life and I fully accept it,” his statement continued. “No real connection is ‘wasted’ or ‘useless,’ as ‘good’ and ‘bad’ are just a personal agenda the human mind labels on things, people and feelings, based upon our ego and identity and not the word of God. It was meant to be and it was beautiful.”

The Italian singer concluded his lengthy message by saying he wishes “only the best to this person” and “will always be there for her.”

How long were Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo together?

Bella and Benjamin announced their engagement on March 20, 2021.

“Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much,” Benjamin gushed via Instagram at the time, showing off Bella’s impressive pear-shaped diamond ring. “Yay, we’re getting married! Celebration in Italy and America both.”

The duo was first spotted together in April 2019 and made things Instagram official months later in June of that year.

Who else has Bella Thorne dated?

Bella and Benjamin started dating on the heels of her split from rapper Mod Sun. Bella had an open relationship with the artist, who is now engaged to Avril Lavigne, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau before their breakup and learned some lessons about juggling the dynamic.

“Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult,” the Shake It Up alum revealed to Cosmopolitan in November 2019. “I’m just with Ben now, so I’m not seeing any girl currently. If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f—k with each other. Or literally f—k with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people.”

Life & Style reached out to Bella and Ben’s teams but did not hear back by the time of publication.