For love. Raven-Symoné revealed that her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, inspired her to lose weight prior to her 30-pound slimdown.

“This was because we want to have a life together,” the 35-year-old told E! News on Thursday, July 1. “She doesn’t want to take me to an early grave and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible.”

The New York native also noted that she was previously presented with “horrendous numbers” during a doctor’s visit, which sparked her desire to stay consistent and drop some pounds.

In May, Raven’s wife supported her by being literally by her side while she updated fans on her progress during an Instagram Live. “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” the actress gushed during the video. “You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

The former child star added during the broadcast, “Just so you guys know, I am 28 pounds down. I lost a s—tton of weight.”

The That’s So Raven alum revealed the secret to her impressive weight loss during an appearance on Good Morning America. “I am low-carb as much as I can be,” she said in June. “I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and breakfast.”

Courtesy of Raven-Symoné/Instagram

During the morning show, Raven noted that she made changes to her lifestyle purely for her health. “I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” she explained. “I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

The longtime performer also opened up about how she has previously been treated due to her weight. “The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” Raven added during the appearance. “When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.’”