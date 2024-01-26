It was Riley Keough’s big night. Nominated for her first Emmy Award ever, the Daisy Jones & The Six star walked the red carpet at the 75th annual ceremony in a chic Chanel gown with grandma Priscilla Presley — wearing a coordinated look from the designer label — by her side. “It’s very special,” she told ET of attending the January 15 ceremony in L.A. together. “I feel lucky to have family here to support me.” Though she didn’t end up taking home the prize in her category — Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie — Riley had already won.

Following Lisa Marie Presley’s unexpected death in early 2023 at age 54, the deceased’s daughter and mother found themselves embroiled in an ugly legal battle over Lisa Marie’s last will and testament. “Riley and Priscilla’s reunion is very new,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It has been months of fighting and hard feelings, and they are just working through all of that. Stepping out together at the Emmys was their way of showing the world a united front.”

HISTORY OF INFIGHTING

Getting there wasn’t easy. As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie had inherited the music legend’s estate upon his death in 1977, but Priscilla — who divorced the King of Rock and Roll in 1973 — remained heavily involved. So when Lisa Marie’s recently updated will made her eldest child, Riley, 34, the sole executor, Priscilla, 78, opted to contest the “authenticity and validity” of the document. “Riley had been holding on to so much resentment against her mother’s family, blaming them for Lisa’s difficult life and her many issues,” the source tells Life & Style. “Losing her mother so suddenly threw her into a tailspin. But Riley decided to be the bigger person and to accept and love the family she has been given.”

To resolve things, Riley agreed to pay her grandma a $1 million lump sum, $400,000 in legal fees, plus $100,000 annually for a role as “special adviser” to a trust relating to Elvis Presley Enterprises. A judge only signed off on the settlement in late October. “When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos… It just took a minute to understand the details of the situation,” Riley told Vanity Fair. “All [Priscilla] wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.”

The insider tells Life & Style, Lisa Marie would be proud of Riley for making amends with her grandmother: “She’s managed to keep the family together.”