Honesty hour. Scott Disick confided in ex Kourtney Kardashian during a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians teaser released on Wednesday, November 11, about why he decided to check himself into a Colorado rehab facility back in April.

“This whole COVID, staying in, no structure, just like doesn’t work for me,” the 37-year-old reality dad can be heard telling Kourtney, 41, over the phone. “It’s making me feel like I just can’t handle staying home, not working. It’s like recently all I’ve been doing is trying to find things to do — doing this, doing that, getting a house in Malibu for an escape. And then that turned into a total s—tshow with paparazzi … this is no sanctuary at all.”

Scott checked himself into the facility on April 28 for “his past traumas” surrounding the death of his parents, the reality star’s lawyer Marty Singer told TMZ at the time. The real estate mogul’s mom, Bonnie, died in 2013, and three months later, in 2014, his father, Jeffrey, died. However, Scott only stayed for a few days and left the facility after his location was made public. Scott has since said on KUWTK that he felt “betrayed” because his rehab information was leaked by a worker at the facility.

The Flip It Like Disick star explained that he was “tired” and couldn’t “handle having nothing to do” during a private interview. “I can’t have any privacy. I can’t have any time by myself,” the New York native continued. “I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed. Like I was going to do something bad if I didn’t figure something out or take myself out of this position. I think now is the time to work on it.”

Despite going to therapy “every week,” Scott told Kourtney he hadn’t had “any breakthroughs” and “never [felt] happy,” which drove his decision to seek outside help.

“I just didn’t grieve my parents correctly or give it enough time. I just want to be the best person I can be for my family,” Scott told Kourtney, whom he shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. “I just want to learn to like deal with everything the right way. If you’re fine having the kids and stuff — and you’re good with everything — I would go for like at least a month.”

An insider previously told Life & Style that Scott was “leaning on” Kourtney amid his rehab stint and split from Sofia Richie. In the teaser, the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum offered her support and agreed to watch their children while Scott took time to work on himself.

“I am caught a little off guard, you know, because for the first time, Scott isn’t being asked to go away,” the Poosh creator admitted during a private interview. “He isn’t having an issue with alcohol or drugs, and it’s like his idea so I think it feels really different.”

She added, “I want him to be the best that he can, you know, for my kids and for himself and for me. So, I’m more than happy to support him in any way that I can. This time, I think it’s really like bringing up important work that we all have to do.”

It looks like Kourtney will always be there for Scott.