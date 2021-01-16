Happy album release day! Zayn Malik‘s girlfriend Gigi Hadid shared an inside look at the former One Direction member’s socially distanced album release party on Friday, January 15.

In honor of the singer’s latest record, Nobody Is Listening, the 25-year-old posted photos and videos to her Instagram Story in which she entered a small truck with the album’s logo on the side. Inside the vehicle was a small set-up which included cutout versions of the cartoon heads that adorn the 28-year-old’s album cover and a 360-mirror with neon lights. And of course, Zayn’s new 11-track release was playing through the speakers in the secluded experience.

It’s no surprise to see the model, who started dating the artist in 2016, showering her man with praise in honor of his third solo album. The release date comes just three days after Zayn’s 28th birthday — so it’s clearly a special time for him and his longtime love.

Plus, fans have speculated lyrics from the track “When Love’s Around” featuring Syd reveal the dynamic duo have either gotten married or are currently engaged. “But I need you in my life / Yeah, you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love,” Zayn sings on the album’s fifth song.

The dynamic duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2020 — and fans have already scoured the album’s lyrics and titles for potential clues as to what the couple’s child’s name is.

“Zayn’s baby’s name is Calamity,” one fan speculated on Twitter based on the album’s opening song’s title. “[To be honest,] I think Zayn’s daughter’s name is River or something close to it. If I’m right, I WILL scream,” another user theorized on social media, referring to the closing track on the album, “River Road.”

Despite the speculations, the proud parents have “picked a very special name” for their 4-month-old daughter but “aren’t in a rush to announce it,” an insider previously told Life & Style in October. The former boy-bander and the Vogue cover girl are “holding onto as much privacy as they can” in the first year of their baby’s life, so it is unclear when fans will learn the tiny tot’s name.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Zayn’s socially distanced album release, courtesy of girlfriend Gigi Hadid!