Take a Bow! See the 2023 Tony Awards’ Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities in Photos

The 2023 Tony Awards brought out an array of stars, some who took fashion risks that paid off while others missed the mark when it comes to the best and worst dressed celebrities. The event took place at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023, and the red carpet was set against a wall of tropical green floral fronds, which actually clashed against several stars’ outfits.

One of the most talked about looks of the night was worn by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. She always brings daring styles to the red carpet and her look was truly one of a kind. She wore a silver breastplate molded from her own chest.

“SHAMELESS OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE,” Lupita wrote in an Instagram post before heading out to the Tonys. “Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and molded of my body.”

Lupita went on to explain how empowering the breastplate was, saying, “Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies.”

“I’ve come to deeply appreciate and respect what living a life of shamelessness truly means. My craft pertains to documenting our existence in the most truthful way I possibly can — I change nothing about the body and how it looks. I think that act of surrendering and allowing our bodies to simply be, is such a beautiful and powerful thing,” she added.

While Lupita walked away with the most discussed outfit of the night, others went with beautiful summer looks befitting a June evening. Lea Michele donned a lovely white dress with a fitted bodice and full skirt that featured bright red floral patterns across it. While the former Glee star wasn’t up for a Tony Award for her lead role in Funny Girl, as she wasn’t eligible since Beanie Feldstein originated the part, Lea still attended the ceremony to show her support for her Broadway stars and looked gorgeous doing it.

