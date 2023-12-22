Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller claimed that Travis Kelce is a better dancer than his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed,” Abby, 58, told model Crystal Hefner during a December episode of her “Leave It On the Dance Floor” podcast. “And her boyfriend is a much better dancer. Let’s leave it at that.”

Abby added that Travis, 34, is “a great dancer.”

While the Kansas City Chiefs player has said he knows a few good dance moves, fans have also watched him show off his rhythm during his dances after touchdowns at his games.

After Abby – who has a reputation for giving harsh feedback when it comes to dancing – praised Travis’ moves, Crystal, 37, asked the former reality star if she had any advice for Taylor, 34, in order to approve her feet while dancing.

“It’s too late,” the choreographer responded while laughing. “I don’t think she’s worried about it. I don’t think that’s her top priority right now. However, I think she does probably think that she should have danced as a kid. You know, they had her slumped over that guitar playing.”

However, Abby did seemingly offer Taylor a dance lesson in the caption of a TikTok video that promoted the episode. “Everyone can benefit from a class with me. I’ve seen clips of @Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, @Travis Kelce, dancing it up both on the field and off,” she wrote. “I think he’s a natural! Most football players like to show off! He’s a showman with swagger at heart!”

While Taylor hasn’t publicly responded to Abby’s feedback, she’s likely too busy enjoying her relationship with Travis while she is on a hiatus from her Eras tour.

After the “Cruel Summer” singer celebrated her birthday in New York City with friends on December 13, she flew to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to cheer Travis on as the Chiefs played against the New England Patriots on December 17.

Earlier this month, Taylor shared rare insight into their relationship when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year. She told the outlet that she thought it was “metal as hell” when “Travis very adorably put [her] on blast on his podcast” while sharing a story about how he hoped to ask her out during a concert.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Taylor said about the July podcast episode. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Gotham/GC Images

Since confirming their relationship in September, Taylor has attended many of Travis’ games and the athlete flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch her perform during the Eras tour in November.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” the “You’re Losing Me” singer said. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

Taylor also didn’t hold back while addressing the backlash she’s received for the constant attention she gets at his games. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. … I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”