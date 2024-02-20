Adele is setting the record straight after rumors began to circulate that she got lip fillers. The speculation kicked off when a meme of the “Easy on Me” singer, 35, appearing upset at an NBA game went viral in 2022.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right?” Adele told the crowd at her “Weekends with Adele” residency concert in Las Vegas on February 17, which was record and uploaded by a fan via TikTok. “So obviously, I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, whatever. But Rich [Paul] was working the room was working the room and, you know, talking to other players and people. I was fine. I didn’t mind.”

After noting that she was minding her own business, she admitted she was mostly focussed on looking for Michael Jordan. “So, the people with the camera came over and asked me twice. They were like, ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?‘” the “Hello” singer recalled. “I said, ‘Please don’t. I just canceled [my] Las Vegas [residency]. I really don’t wanna be [on camera].’”

Despite her refusal to be filmed, Adele explained that they “came back and filmed” her anyway.

She then told the crowd that the photos sparked speculation that she’s had work done, though insisted she has never had lip fillers. “I have naturally big lips … I don’t need filler,” she said. “The reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking.”

“Because I was like, ‘These motherf–kers have come back and are filming me against my will,’” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer further explained about her attitude at the game. “I was just very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed. But I guess I was asking it by going.”

Fans have watched Adele undergo a drastic transformation over the years, which included her impressive weight loss journey. While she initially kept quiet about her weight loss, Adele eventually began opening up about it.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While speaking to Vogue in 2021, she explained that her “Year of Anxiety” amid her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki sparked her fitness journey. “I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety,” she told the outlet at the time. “It was never about losing weight. I thought, ‘If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong.”

Her workouts initially began by focusing on her back and stomach, though she eventually transitioned to full body exercises. “[She was] going to town on the elliptical,” the Vogue interviewer explained. “[She] proceeded through every weight machine.”