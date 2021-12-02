Life in the Big Apple! Amelia Gray Hamlin revealed that she is getting settled into her chic new high-rise apartment after relocating from California to New York City.

“Made a big move really quickly.. thanks for helping me put my sanctuary together!” the 20-year-old wrote in an Instagram post, giving a peek inside of her posh abode. “NYC has my heart [and] so does [Roadway Moving.]”

The Los Angeles native showed off her appealing neutral color scheme, including wood kitchen cabinets, a comfortable couch and modern coffee table, topped with candles, flowers and matching throw blankets to spice up the place.

Amelia appears to be welcoming the single life in her new NYC apartment, nearly three months after she and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick split in September 2021.

The former flames were first romantically linked in October 2020, and their connection appeared to fizzle out after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima shared DMs allegedly from Scott, 38, on August 31.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Flip It Like Disick alum reportedly messaged the former boxer via Instagram, commenting on Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker’s PDA during their romantic European getaway.

Amelia and Scott’s breakup didn’t come as much of a surprise to her mother, Lisa Rinna, who shared that while there was no “one reason” why the couple parted ways, the alleged direct messages he sent didn’t help.

“There’s never one reason why, I think, people split up,” she explained during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special on October 20. “You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

More recently, Amelia’s dad spoke out about the couple’s split and showed his support to her decision to move on with her life. “Look, Amelia is doing great,” Harry Hamlin said in an update on the November 30 taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen. “She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo. I have no idea, I didn’t pull the curtain, I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way.”

Scroll down to see photos of Amelia’s new NYC apartment!