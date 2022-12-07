Heating up! Andrew Garfield is “really into” Phoebe Dynevor after a few weeks of dating, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “The chemistry between them is crazy.”

The A-list actors are both “super happy” about their blossoming romance, and they have been keeping in close contact since meeting through mutual friends in November. “She has been seeing him in-between filming and they call and text non-stop,” divulges the insider, adding that they “couldn’t keep their hands off of each other” while attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards afterparty on November 16.

While Andrew, 39, knew Phoebe, 27, was a “great actress” from her role as Daphne Bridgerton on the hit show Bridgerton, says the insider, she “really caught his attention” once they met face-to-face.

Phoebe has been a rising star in recent years thanks to her Netflix role and other shows and movies, including The Colour Room and Younger. She previously dated recruitment executive Simon Merrill for a year back in 2014 and was linked to her Snatch costar Sean Teale in 2017.

Although Bridgerton fans shipped her with Regé-Jean Page, they both denied dating rumors. Phoebe’s highest-profile fling was with comedian Pete Davidson, whom she dated for five months in 2021.

The U.K. native admitted she’s a bit of a romantic while comparing dating now versus in the era of Bridgerton.

“The problem today is there’s no social etiquette,” she said during an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2021. “If someone was into you in those days they’d come around with a big bouquet of flowers, so you knew where you stood.”

As for Andrew, he has a star-studded roster of ex-girlfriends. His longest public relationship was with Emma Stone. The Amazing Spider-Man costars, who played lovers Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker, dated for four years after meeting on set in 2012. He’s gone on to be romantically linked to singer Rita Ora, model Christine Gabel and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Alyssa Miller.

He’s definitely a charmer and admitted he does “believe in love at first sight” during a Q&A with IMDb, while noting that society should “reevaluate” the “modern notion of romantic love.”

“Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women,” he previously told OUT magazine. “My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people — we’re intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are.”