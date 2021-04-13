Back on? Ashley Benson and G-Eazy sparked reconciliation rumors two months after their split when they were photographed together on Sunday, April 11, driving around Los Angeles in the rapper’s Ferrari.

Multiple outlets reported the Pretty Little Liars actress, 31, and 31-year-old “No Limit” artist, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, are back together, but neither has spoken publicly about the current status of their relationship. They are still not following each other on Instagram at the time of publication. Photos taken on Sunday show the pair heading to dinner together after they reportedly “spent the weekend together at her place,” a source to E! News on Monday, April 12.

However, DailyMail reported the exes spending time together has to do with promotion for their upcoming film 18 & Over, which is a pandemic-inspired slasher movie.

The Spring Breakers star and “Tumblr Girls” singer split in February after nine months of dating, multiple outlets confirmed at the time, and the A-list pair stopped following each other on Instagram.

Ashley started dating the California native on the heels of her split from model Cara Delevingne, whom she dated for two years before breaking things off in early 2020. In April of that year, the Bring It On: In It to Win It actress and “Still Be Friends” artist began sparking romance rumors after collaborating on a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

Ashley began receiving hate from some fans, who thought she moved on from Cara, 28, too quickly. The Pixels actress’ sister, Shaylene Benson, came to her defense on her Instagram Story.

“It’s OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists — and if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single,” Shaylene, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story in May 2020 about heartbreak. “I mean a lot of people meet through working together, and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one’s business.”

Ashley and G-Eazy fell hard and fast for each other. The “Good Life” artist gushed over the Her Smell actress during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “She’s an exceptionally talented person in so many different spaces,” G-Eazy said. “She’s a special one. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

They proved to be a serious couple in December 2020 when the “Far Alone” artist dropped the L-bomb while she celebrated a yearly milestone. “Happy birthday, beautiful @ashleybenson. I love you to the moon [and] back,” he wrote in a since-deleted post via Instagram at the time.

Time will tell what the future holds for Ashley and G-Eazy!