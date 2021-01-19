In it for the long haul? G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) and Ashley Benson keep their relationship relatively low-key, which sometimes has fans wondering: Are they still together?

The “I Mean It” artist, 31, and Pretty Little Liars actress, 31, appear to still be going strong. G-Eazy even dropped the L-bomb while wishing Ashley a happy birthday in December 2020. “Happy birthday, beautiful @ashleybenson. I love you to the moon [and] back,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

He has since wiped his account clean, possibly in the wake of new projects. However, it doesn’t seem to indicate any drama in their relationship because a few weeks later, on January 11, they were photographed on a hike together during a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles.

Ashley and G-Eazy were an unexpected pair when they first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 after teaming up to record a cover of “Creep” by Radiohead. At the time, the Spring Breakers actress received backlash from fans over her budding relationship because she had not publicly confirmed her split from model Cara Delevingne, whom she dated for two years.

Although the actress remained hush-hush amid the drama, her sister, Shaylene, gave more context to Ashley and G-Eazy’s relationship.

“It’s OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists — and if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single,” Shaylene, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story in May 2020 about heartbreak. “I mean a lot of people meet through working together, and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one’s business.”

Even Cara, 28, came to her ex’s defense against trolls. “To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the U.K. native wrote on her Instagram Story after a PDA-packed video of Ashley and her new man surfaced. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

An insider told Life & Style at the time that Cara “was the one leaning into the breakup more than Ashley.” They “were having problems” and quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic “pushed them to split.”

G-Eazy is definitely smitten over Ashley. He gushed over how talented she is during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “She’s an exceptionally talented person in so many different spaces,” the “Good Life” artist said. “She’s a special one. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these lovebirds!