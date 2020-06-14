Getting cozy! Ashley Benson and rumored boyfriend G-Eazy were spotted holding hands while out hiking and running errands in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 13. The pair was decked out in black and white athleisure looks and rocked face masks while picking up some takeout food.

In early April, the Pretty Little Liars star, 30, split from girlfriend Cara Delevingne after two years of dating. They were first romantically linked in August 2018 after working on the film Her Smell together. The former flames “were having problems” ahead of their breakup, an insider told Life & Style exclusively in early May. “The quarantine didn’t help — it pushed them to split.”

Following the breakup, Ashley and the rapper (real name Gerald Gillum) sparked dating rumors after they were spotted flirting via social media.

Fans were quick to defend their relationship — and the Spring Breakers star even “liked” some comments from followers about their bond. “You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever,” read one comment Ashley gave a thumbs-up.

The rumors came to a head when the supposed flames were seen locking lips in a video that surfaced online on May 14.

Cara, 27, was quick to protect her ex from the wrath of trolls, though. “To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the model wrote on her Instagram Stories hours after the kissing video went viral. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

The following day, Ashley’s sister defended her as well, and she hinted the cover song Ashley and the “No Limit” rapper, 31, recorded in April may have led to their romance.

“It’s OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists — and if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single,” Shaylene Benson, 31, wrote about heartbreak on her Instagram Stories on May 15. “I mean a lot of people meet through working together, and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one’s business.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Ashley and G-Eazy holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles!