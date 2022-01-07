Say it ain’t so! Bachelor in Paradise couple Maurissa Gunn and fiancé Riley Christian are sparking split speculation. Multiple clues have led fans to wonder if the engaged reality TV duo is still together.

Speculation started when eagle-eyed fans noticed Maurissa, 25, deleted most of the photos of Riley, 32, off her Instagram feed. The only ones that remain are from the spread they did for People and promotional Bachelor in Paradise snapshots.

In addition, Maurissa raised some eyebrows when she showed off her stylish outfit on Friday, January 7. While she looked fabulous in a white crop top and leather jacket, her Neil Lane engagement ring was noticeably missing from her left hand. Earlier that day, she shared a sweet note of support calling her an “amazing person” from her sister attached to a gift basket full of chocolate-covered strawberries.

Maurissa Gunn/Instagram

It appeared Maurissa was spilling some sort of tea because she also posted a cryptic quote that read, “All that glitters is not gold.”

As for Riley, he shared his own suspicious message with followers via Instagram on Thursday, January 6. “We ain’t come this far just to come this far. Work hard, stay humble but still let ‘em know that you got it,” the attorney captioned a montage video of himself having an intense workout. “No matter how many times we get knocked down, we get back up. Giving it everything we got [in] 2022.”

All that being said, neither Riley nor Maurissa have confirmed any rockiness in their relationship. In fact, the Michigan native’s feed is still full of photos of his lady love.

“Happy holidays … from the commoners,” Riley captioned a cuddled-up selfie of the two in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City on December 23. TikToker Zachary Reality reported the same picture was previously on Maurissa’s feed but had been deleted.

Riley Christian/Instagram

On December 25, Riley shared two snapshots of him and the Montana native wearing matching pajamas in front of a Christmas tree. The Bachelor Nation couple sported matching shoes on December 28, and Maurissa was very prominent throughout her man’s 2021 recap, which was posted on January 1.

“I learned a lot in 2021. At the end of the day, I’m one of the luckiest guys on the planet. Bring on 2022,” the hopeful caption read.

Riley and Maurissa got engaged during the season 7 finale of Paradise. They fell head over heels for each other on their first date — and even made things official in the boom boom room that night. The reality stud popped the question with a two-carat, pear-shaped diamond ring surrounded by 43 round-cut diamonds, Us Weekly reported.

Time will tell what the future holds for this BiP couple!