The 29-year-old works as a trainer with Deuce Gym and has been working on a new project called the Bodybuilding Club, which includes apparel, training and nutrition. His work in the fitness industry after leaving the army led him to relocate from the Midwest to Venice Beach, California, where he currently resides.

Ben graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and the United States Army Ranger School. Sadly, he “suffered a life-changing back injury that shifted his priorities in life and ultimately led to his decision not to return to active duty,” according to his ABC bio.

He reflected on his time in the military on April 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “In a former life, living and working in austere, less than favorable conditions — for unknown and often extended periods of time — was the norm,” the Bachelor Nation stud wrote via Instagram. “I am lucky to have had those experiences, and I am proud of how it has shaped my response to other times of hardship — mental, emotional and even physical. Eerily similar to the situation in which we are all living, together, in this moment.”

He continued about his team at Deuce Gym, “Although my uniform has changed and my hair is a bit longer, I am once again surrounded by a team of problem solvers, innovators [and] leaders … I know it can be rough, but when things get froggy, lean on what you know. If you don’t have the answer, seek one out. And when it comes to community, look no further.”

It comes as no surprise that Ben quickly became a frontrunner for Tayshia following Clare Crawley’s exit with contestant-turned-fiancé Dale Moss. Moreover, he knows exactly what he’s looking for in a partner, too.

“Ben is so ready to get married and is truly looking for the right woman to settle down with and start a family,” his bio reads. “Ben wants a wife who can openly communicate and stay emotionally available. She also must be able to keep up with him on the dance floor, or at least be willing to cheer him on when he jumps in the middle of a dance battle to show off some of his winning moves.”

