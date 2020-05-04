Is it hot in here, or is it just Bella Hadid? The soon-to-be aunt took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 3, to share a video of herself tanning in a sexy leopard print bikini.

The brunette babe, 23, was clearly getting in some alone time after a whirlwind week. On April 28, Life & Style confirmed sister Gigi Hadid was pregnant with baby No. 1 with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The leggy model has since spoken out about the news herself.

“We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the 25-year-old said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30. Despite expecting during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said her pregnancy is a nice “silver lining.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

After learning about Gigi’s bun in the oven, Bella and their mom, Yolanda Hadid, were “shocked,” a source told Life & Style exclusively on April 29. “[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited.” They added, “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

In a translated statement to Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, Yolanda, 56, gushed over her first grandchild. “Of course we are thrilled,” she said. “I can’t wait to become a grandmother.” She also noted that her daughter’s baby girl is extra meaningful since the death of Gigi’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, in August. “It is quite special since I lost my own mother so recently. That is the beauty of life: One soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed.”

Now, Bella has gone into full-blown auntie mode. She’s “already talking about” throwing her big sis a baby shower, a source told In Touch. Unfortunately, the event depends on if “it’s safe” amid the outbreak.

“She’s hoping to have it in either New York or Los Angeles in a few months’ time, but only if lockdown is over by then,” the insider disclosed. “Whatever they do, Gigi’s hoping that Zayn’s family to be there, too.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!