Spendin’ G’s. Beyoncé and Jay-Z just casually dropped $200 million as they reportedly purchased the most expensive California property ever sold. Get details on the couple’s supposed new estate.

Where Is Jay-Z and Beyonce’s New Home?

The power couple purchased the 30,000 square foot mega-mansion located in the Paradise Cove neighborhood of Malibu, according to TMZ. The home – which was originally listed at $295 million – sits on 8 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The home was reportedly designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando and previously owned by well-known art collector William Bell.

What Other Homes Do Jay-Z and Beyonce Own?

Despite the price tag, this is not the first time the “Bonnie & Clyde” artists have dropped a pretty penny on luxury real estate.

In 2014, Bey and Jay – who share children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, were reportedly spending a whopping $150,000 a month on a 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom Holmby Hills rental home as they searched for their own abode. Despite previously living in New York, the couple finally settled on Bel-Air as their permanent settlement before dropping roughly $100 million.

Similar in size to their new estate, the Bel-Air home featured eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and sat on just under 2 acres of land.

What Was The Most Expensive California Home?

Prior to the Destiny’s Child alum and the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s purchase, the previously titled “Most Expensive Home” in the Golden State sold for $177 million in 2021.

Also in Malibu, Marc Andreessen and wife Laura Arrillaga were the winning bidders who eclipsed the previous record set by Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills estate by just $12 million.

What Is Beyonce’s Net Worth?

Beyoncé has been in the industry for decades, getting her start with a group called Girl’s Tyme when she was just eight years old. After years with Destiny’s Child and an uber-successful solo career, Queen Bey has become one of the world’s best-selling recording artists. With 32 Grammy Awards, more than 30 top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and numerous other awards and accolades, Beyoncé is reportedly worth $500 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Jay-Z’s Net Worth?

Not to be overshadowed by his wife, Jay (real name Shawn Carter) was declared the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard in 2023.

“Maybe there are other rappers who could claim to match Jay at his peak,” the outlet claimed of the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. “But there are simply none who can match his entire career — his longevity, the breadth of his accomplishments, and what he’s meant to hip-hop from a musical, cultural and financial standpoint for the last three decades.”

According to Forbes, the New York native is worth an insane $2.5 billion as of 2023.