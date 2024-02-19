Beyoncé is getting real with her fans! The international superstar opened up about her struggle with psoriasis while promoting her highly anticipated haircare line, Cécred.

“The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey,” Beyoncé, 42, told Essence in an interview published on Saturday, February 17. “From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis, these moments have been sacred to me.”

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp, according to the Mayo Clinic. The chronic disease overproduces new skin cells, which in turn causes the immune system to attack healthy cells.

The “Naughty Girl” singer opened up about her motivations for jumping into the haircare industry, telling the publication that she always felt beauty salons were a place where women could feel their best.

“The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives,” the Texas native continued. “For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary.”

Beyoncé, whose mother, Tina Knowles, owned and operated her own salon throughout her formative years, said her previous experiences helped inspire the creative name for her beauty brand.

“So I took the end of my name, cé, and made it the beginning of the word ‘sacred’ to create Cécred,” the Dream Girls actress continued. “From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred.”

It’s a big year for Beyoncé, as not only is her highly anticipated hairline set to hit shelves on February 20, but the songstress revealed during the 2024 Super Bowl that she will release her first country album. The songstress made the major revelation alongside actor Tony Hale during a Verizon commercial, where he challenged the “Dance For You” singer to “break the internet.” The commercial ended with Beyoncé teasing, “OK, they ready, drop the new music.”

Following the advertisement, Beyoncé released two country-themed tracks, “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages,” and revealed her new album, Act II, would drop on March 29.