Billie Eilish Heavily Encourages Masturbation Amid 'Body Issues'

Billie Eilish has revealed that​ her favorite way to relax is through masturbation, and it has helped with her own body image by providing a “raw, deep connection” to herself.

“TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me,” Billie, 22, told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Wednesday, April 24.

“People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life,” the “Bad Guy” singer explained, adding, “I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation.”

“I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful,” she told the publication “You can manufacture the situation you’re in to make sure you look good. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering.”

“I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable,” the two-time Oscar winner added.

Self-pleasure isn’t the only thing that helps Billie decompress, as she said speaking about sex is also a huge release.

“I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can. That’s literally my favorite topic. My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way. People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it,” Billie revealed.

“I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change. That s–t can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real,” she added.

Billie’s revealing interview comes ahead of the release of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17.

The LP features a song called “Lunch,” which helped her realize more about her sexual preferences.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” the “Happier Than Ever” songstress explained.

“I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina,” Billie added about her attraction to women.

The Los Angeles native previously publicly dated men, including actors Brandon Quentin Adams and Matthew Vorce. Billie’s most recent boyfriend was singer-songwriter Jesse Rutherford, whom she dated from October 2022 until their May 2023 split.

The pair remained on good terms, as the Grammy winner said in an Instagram Stories Q&A session with fans in August 2023, “[We’re] very, very good friends only,” and called her ex, “My homie forever.”