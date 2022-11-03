She might have had a short stint in Bachelor in Paradise season 8, but Sarah Hamrick still loves rocking a bikini!

The Bachelor Nation member made her ABC debut on Clayton Echard‘s season before heading down to the beach in Mexico for a second chance at love. However, things didn’t quite work out in her favor. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Sarah was noticeably absent during one of the week six rose ceremony amid Bachelor in Paradise‘s eighth season.

The show’s host, Jesse Palmer, told the rest of the cast members that she had to fly home for a “family emergency” and “made the heart wrenching decision to leave Paradise.” Then, Sarah revealed the real reason she left in an October 2022 Instagram post.

“Opening myself up to another chance at love here was a challenge in itself, but when my grandma passed, having one of the most vulnerable and heartbreaking moments of my life captured while being there was something I never expected,” the reality star wrote. “While I wish things had gone differently for myself and my family back home, I hope this can be a reminder that all of us on the show are real people, with real lives and families beyond what you may see on TV.”

Sarah concluded, “When those worlds intersect like it did for me, it reminds me of what’s really important, and to just be kind. I hope this can remind you of the same as you continue to enjoy watching paradise unfold. all love, thank you so much for all your support Xx.”

During her time on the beach, Sarah did make a connection during a one-on-one date with Logan Palmer from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia‘s season. However, things didn’t work out between them as he decided to explore a relationship with Kate Gallivan, who was also a contestant on Clayton’s season.

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Sarah in the love department, one thing’s for, she’s loving life in New York City. Scroll through the gallery to see the Bachelor Nation star’s best bikini photos over the years.