Blake Horstmann Clarifies ‘Prediction’ About the ‘Bachelor’ Ending: ‘I Make My Living Off of the Show’

Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann clarified his “prediction” that The Bachelor would “end” after Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette later this year amid Chris Harrison’s controversy.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, responded to a follower who asked if he thought the reality dating show would “last forever” during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, April 20.

Blake Horstmann/Instagram

“Hot take! I don’t think there will be another Bachelor season. I think it will end after Michelle. Yeah, I do,” Blake explained. “And why I think that, whether you think it’s right, wrong, whatever your stance is on the Chris Harrison thing, it drove away a lot of loyal fans and viewers. I really don’t think they’re going to watch the show, and I think ratings are going to plummet. That’s my prediction.”

Hours later, the former contestant returned to his Instagram Story to further clarify his statements. “I guess I have to address this … It has nothing to do with the women, with the current contestants, past contestants. Wow, I didn’t think this would be that big of a deal,” the Colorado native said. “I just have an opinion, nothing lasts forever, guys. I hope I’m wrong, I hope the show lasts another 20 years.”

“I make my living off of the show. I have a podcast about the show. I enjoy watching the show. I hope it doesn’t end, I’m just saying, I think it might,” he added.

Season 24 of The Bachelor was plagued with scandal. Matt James’ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who went on to win the season before her split from the leading man, was accused of past racist behavior on social media, including attending an “Old South” antebellum-themed party in 2018.

Before Rachael, 24, released a written apology on Instagram, Chris went on Extra in February to talk about the controversy with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. During the interview, the show host made several insensitive comments about the situation, like referring to those who called out Rachael’s unacceptable behavior as the “woke police” and asking fans to offer the contestant a “little grace” and “understanding.”

Shortly after Chris’ interview began circulating, the host released an apology on Instagram. “To my Bachelor Nation family — I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology,” part of his statement read. “I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday, I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed.”

Days later, the ABC personality announced he would be temporarily stepping back from the franchise in an effort to get “educated on more profound and productive level than ever before.”

It’s unclear when Chris will be returning to the show. Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are hosting season 17 with leading lady Katie Thurston. It has not been announced who will be the host of season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, coming this summer, or season 18 of The Bachelorette with Michelle.