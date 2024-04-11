Brittany Mahomes Shows Off New Red Hair in Transformation

Talk about red hot! Brittany Mahomes debuted a fiery new look on Wednesday, April 10, and fans were loving the change.

“Feeling spicy,” Brittany, 28, wrote on Instagram as she shared photos of herself with her newly dyed red hair. She ended the caption with the fire and red pepper emojis.

The look is drastically different from her normally blonde hair, but the commenters were here for it.

“Whoa I had to do a double take while on a walk with my pup!!! If this doesn’t make your eyes pop anymore than they already do….wowzas! Beautiful girl!!” wrote one fan, while another added, “I love you as a redhead!”

Another person asked Brittany to show it to Bronze and Sterling, her two children she shares with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The NFL WAG replied and said that while ​daughter Sterling approved, son Bronze wasn’t necessarily a fan.

“OK, surprising Sterling loves it! Bronze not so much,” Brittany wrote.

It seemed as though Patrick, 28, was a fan of his wife’s new ‘do as well. Entertainment Tonight reported that he reposted Brittany’s pictures to his Instagram Stories, but they’ve since been deleted or expired.

Brittany and Patrick met in high school in 2012 and were high school sweethearts. The two were just friends at first, but after a year of friendship, they decided to take their relationship a step further and began dating. Even though Brittany and Patrick attended separate colleges, their romance withstood the distance. Patrick proposed in 2020 while in one of the private suites at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play all their home games.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

However, they pressed pause on their wedding planning when Brittany announced she was pregnant just a few weeks after Patrick popped the question. In February 2021, Brittany gave birth to their daughter, Sterling Skye. A little over a year later, on March 12, 2022, the couple officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, and Sterling served as their flower girl.

Just two months after they walked down the aisle, Brittany and Patrick revealed that they were expecting baby No. 2 in joint Instagram posts.

“Round 2!” they each captioned the photo that showed Brittany and Patrick holding Sterling in their lap while she held a sign that read “Big sister duties coming soon!”

Patrick “Bronze” ​Lavon Mahomes III joined the family on November 19, 2022. Shortly after his arrival, Patrick and Brittany shared a photo of his sweet little feet on top of a fleece blanket that had “Mahomes” printed on it.