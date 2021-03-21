Playing some birthday ball! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, celebrated their daughter Sterling Skye‘s 1-month birthday by enjoying a Kansas City Royals baseball game with friends and her newborn child in Arizona on Saturday, March 20.

“Sterling says thank you @kcroyals,” the 25-year-old gushed in an Instagram Story snapshot of a birthday cake and some presents on a table with the baseball field in the background. The personal trainer also gave fans a close-up view of the sheet cake, which read, “Happy 1-Month Birthday Sterling,” alongside some pink balloons piped with icing.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder seemed to be enjoying the day with her friend and podcast host Kayla Nicole. The pair took a selfie during the game — and baby Sterling’s little hand could even be seen in the shot. After the game, the Texas native and her pal continued to celebrate at Mexican restaurant Toca Madera, where the staff named a special drink after the baby in honor of her special day.

According to the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League owner’s Instagram Stories, the “La Esterlina” is made with “Codigo Rosa tequila, Aperol, apricot liqueur, fresh lime juice and honey.” In the snapshot Brittany shared of the beverage, the restaurant even garnished it with a beautiful red rose. So cute!

The fitness pro and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, welcomed their first child on February 20. Brittany announced her arrival via Instagram the following day — but days later, the former soccer player revealed she and her future husband would be refraining from posting full photos of their newborn for a while.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the new mom said via her Instagram Stories. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Brittany and Patrick got engaged in September 2020, after nearly eight years of dating. Later that month, the happy couple announced they were expecting their first child.

