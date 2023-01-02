A ladies’ man! Brody Jenner has made headlines for his various flings and long-term loves over the years, but it looks like the former reality star might be gearing up to settle down.

The Hills alum and girlfriend Tia Blanco announced in January 2023 that they’re expecting their first baby together.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram announcement. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year … Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!”

Brody and Tia first started dating in May 2022 and have been showing off their love ever since. This is just one of the MTV personality’s whirlwind romances following his split from his ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, in 2019. Their relationship, and subsequent breakup, was showcased on The Hills: New Beginnings.

Brody and Kaitlynn started dating in 2014 and they got engaged in 2016. While they tied the knot during a 2018 trip to Bali, they were never legally married. The former flames announced their decision to split in August 2019. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” a rep for Brody told Life & Style at the time.

Despite their breakup, the pair continued to appear as costars on The Hills: New Beginnings. The show’s second season, which aired in 2021, showed Kaitlynn in her new relationship with Kristopher Brock, with whom she shares two kids. Brody, for his part, sparked romance rumors with longtime friend and costar Audrina Patridge. The Choices author admitted to kissing Brody in a clip from the show. However, things between them never really got past the friendship level.

In her 2021 memoir, Audrina referred to her friendship with Brody as “unexpected and beautiful.” When it came to dishing about the dating rumors between them, she wrote, “You never know what will happen. As a wise man once said, ‘Truth and time tell all.’”

Brody, for his part, has since moved on from all his past relationships and is getting ready for fatherhood!