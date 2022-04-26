California dreamin’! The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph is the living definition of a California beach babe. Before she earned her master’s degree in May 2021, the Huntington Beach native was either studying or soaking up sun rays on the beach … or both.

“Nothing better than an afternoon full of snorkeling, swimming furiously away from dark spots in the ocean, and jumping off of @coltonunderwood shoulders,” she captioned her June 2019 Instagram photo wearing a red one-piece bathing suit from JoJo Fletcher’s Poshmark website.

The micro-influencer dated The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood right after she left the 23rd season early, which resulted in the infamous fence jump. The pair broke up in May 2020 when Cassie shared a written public statement about the split via Instagram.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives,” her May 2020 statement read. “With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

Nowadays, Cassie is happily in love with her boyfriend, Brighton Reinhardt. The pair seem to enjoy spending their time together on the beach whether it’s in their backyard of Orange County or on an exotic vacation.

Not only do they sit pretty in the sand, but the couple often surf, too. Cassie posted a video compilation of her and her beau riding the waves in Los Angeles while sneaking in some kisses in between. “Living in HB and being surrounded by the surf community, working with @wsl has been such a special experience for me,” her August 2021 Instagram caption read.

Cassie has previously revealed that living near the beach is where she belongs and where she feels the most at peace. “I remember having a ‘lightbulb’ type of moment last year, where I made a promise to myself to do whatever would make me feel happy, settled, and at peace,” her June 2021 Instagram caption read.

“And in that moment I knew that meant moving back to the beach and near my family. The ocean truly is my happy place,” she continued. “I now am so blessed to be settling into my new home, trying to learn how to navigate all the new, exciting changes and challenges that come with home ownership.”

