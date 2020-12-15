Um, can we move in? Former Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph gave fans a tour of the Los Angeles apartment that she shares with her sister, Michelle Randolph, and it’s earthy and chic.

“Better late than never apartment tour! Ironically, it’s probably going to be full of moving boxes soon,” the Bachelor Nation star, 25, divulged via Instagram on Monday, December 14. “I’ve been debating between a few different living options. Going to miss this place!”

Although she’ll be relocating soon, her apartment was perfectly intact and all her decor was still set up. The sisters’ place was decorated simply and filled with white furniture, plants, floor-to-ceiling windows and gorgeous art.

Cassie was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California. She relocated to Los Angeles in March 2019 following her appearance on season 23 where she met then-boyfriend Colton Underwood, who was also living in the City of Angels.

“Today marks a new chapter for me and [Michelle Randolph]!” the speech pathologist wrote at the time, while adding fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes lived in the same building. “I’m not abandoning my beach home, (since I’ll be interning for grad school in HB) but adding a city home to the mix.” Cassie still frequently travels back and forth to Huntington Beach and stays with her parents.

Cassie and Colton, 28, split in May, and the starlet seems to be fully enjoying life with her sister by her side. She still loves her hometown and can’t help but get a little sentimental about where she came from. The Biola University grad shared her conundrum when it came to getting rid of her first car.

“Everyone meet Duke. He’s my very first car that I’ve been driving for a decade now!” the blonde beauty captioned a photo with her SUV. “I will admit that I am oddly attached to him. I’ve thought about getting a new car as a grad school graduation present to myself, but now that that’s just around the corner, I don’t know if I’ll be ready. It feels so mean to think of replacing him because he almost feels like a person to me. Even though my family calls him my lawnmower … I’m considering keeping him and just getting him a little brother.”

