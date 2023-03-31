Boss babes! A handful of celebrities in Hollywood have their own beauty companies, and their earnings skyrocketed in 2023 as a result of the brands’ revenues.

Kylie Jenner is, undoubtedly, one of the most famous faces in the cosmetics industry, as she owns her skincare brand, Kylie Skin, in addition to her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Becoming the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21, the Kardashians star reflected on her beginnings as a businesswoman during a 2022 interview with ForbesWomen.

“I think I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own, and what was I gonna do?” she explained. “I knew I was passionate about makeup, but I didn’t know I could have fun every day doing my job.”

While opening up about the early days of her career, Kylie revealed the inspiration behind her interest in beauty, noting that she had an “insecurity with [her] lips when [she] was younger.”

“So, I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident,” she elaborated. “I went to the makeup store, and I didn’t really know what colors I was picking. I was just, like, ‘I want some lip liner that looks like the color of my lips because I just want my lips to look fuller.’ But I could never find a lip liner and a lipstick that matched or even the right color that was perfect for me. So, that’s where the lip kit started.”

Since she was “so focused on formula and color,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added that “everything else kind of fell into place” with her company. However, success comes with the price of pressure.

“Starting a company on my own, and it being so big from the beginning, there’s not a lot of room for mistakes,” Kyle added. “Every company has mistakes. They learn from them, they change them, but it’s probably owning up to those from the beginning and just being honest and changing them in front of everybody, I’m the face to my brand, and I take responsibility for everything that happens.”

One year later, Kylie’s beauty brands resulted in a hefty profit for the makeup mogul, having racked up more than $368 million from Kylie Cosmetics and $4 million from Kylie Skin by mid-2023, according to a study by Cosmetify. However, the reality TV star’s business got crushed by Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty that year. The “Disturbia” artist’s brand collected more than $582 million, according to the outlet.

Scroll down to see all of Hollywood’s richest boss babes and the revenues from their companies.