It wasn’t a good year for Hollywood marriages! Whether wed for decades or months, these couples called it quits in 2023 and some were more amicable than others.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

More than 10 years after tying the knot, the Morning Show actress, 47, and former agent, 53, announced their marriage was over. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.” (They share custody of son Tennessee, 10.)

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 30, raised eyebrows in July when she was spotted at Wimbledon with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. By September, she and Dalton, 28, filed to end their marriage. We may never know what really happened: Their prenup stipulated that neither could publicly discuss their marriage!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

After 14 months of marriage, Sam, 29, cited “irreconcilable differences” when he filed for divorce in August. On Insta, however, he merely said of the six-year relationship: “S**t happens.” Britney, 42, was no more forthcoming, saying in her own statement, “It’s honestly nobody’s business!”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Things got ugly after the parents of two split in September. First Sophie, 27, sued her ex, 34, accusing him of wrongfully detaining their kids in the U.S. despite her wishes to take the girls to her native U.K. By October they were in mediation, announcing, “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Fans were shocked when the pair’s 27-year marriage ended in September. Hugh, 55, and Deborra-Lee, 68, “simply grew apart,” an insider said at the time. Despite the amicable split — the pair called their marriage “wonderful” and “loving” — divvying up his $180 million fortune proved to be “tricky,” says the source.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

One of Hollywood’s hottest couples called it quits after seven years together in July, with sources blaming 47-year-old Joe’s homebody tendencies and 51-year-old Sofía’s social nature. “They weren’t spending a lot of time together,” an insider said at the time. “No one cheated or anything like that.”