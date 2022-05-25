All natural! Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Lady Gaga and Kourtney Kardashian look amazing in swimsuits — and share unedited bikini photos to prove it.

When it comes to cheeky pictures in string bikinis, no one shares more than the Kardashian-Jenner family. Khloé and Kim Kardashian have both been previously called out for seemingly editing their bodies on social media, but Kourtney is known for sharing untouched photos of herself.

In July 2021, fans got a peek at Kourtney’s natural backside after her lifestyle site, Poosh, posted a seemingly unedited picture of the Kardashians star wearing a two-piece thong bikini while walking outside.

“Talk about an instant butt lift,” the caption read to promote an article about the reality babe’s workout secrets. “We tapped Kourt’s trainer @jesseohara for her top at-home Pilates moves for a rounder rear.”

The comments flooded with fans praising the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “It’s so good to see celebs with cellulite,” one person wrote. “Way to empower the natural [woman’s] body!!” another added. A third user chimed in, “I love that the little dimples were kept!”

Of course, Kourtney isn’t the only celeb who keeps it candid with fans. Jessie James Decker proudly showed her “C-section scar” in a teeny orange bikini in November 2021.

“Cold weather making me miss the beach,” the country singer wrote via her Instagram Stories while flaunting her fit figure. “Yes, [rocking] the C-section scar. Loving the DMs.”

It’s no secret that the “Flip My Hair” singer, who shares kids Eric, Vivienne and Forrest with husband Eric Decker, keeps herself in incredible shape. In 2021, she revealed that she was going to put even more of an emphasis on fitness.

“The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym! Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger!” the Nashville resident wrote via Instagram along with a photo of herself in the gym. “I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be, but damn it, I’m gonna try! I have goals and I’m not stopping until I’m there.”

The busy mom shared more about her workout routine in April. “I work out three to four times a week, and they pretty much look like this with certain variations whether we’re doing more upper body or lower body,” she explained via Instagram about her weight-lifting exercises with Nashville-based personal trainer Kevin Klug.

Keep scrolling to see unedited bikini photos of celebrities!