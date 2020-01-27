The cutest date! Chris Brown walked the 2020 Grammys red carpet with his adorable daughter, Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman. The 5-year-old was all smiles with her proud date as they posed for the cameras during the January 26 event, which was hosted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Royalty looked precious in a fuzzy white jacket with a matching skirt and blouse. She completed her ensemble with black boots. As for Chris, 30, he wore a much more colorful look. His hair was dyed half blue and half pink while his sweater was covered in pink and yellow stripes. His collared shirt was bedazzled with a little flair, and he finished the look with black slacks and white dress shoes.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Chris is extremely proud of his sweet girl — and the admiration is mutual. “My daddy’s date! … Daddy wanted my outfit to match his shoes!” Royalty’s Instagram page — which is run by her mom — wrote alongside a photo of the father-daughter duo.

“OMG, Roro looks so gorgeous,” one fan gushed in the comments. “She looks just like him. Beautiful pic Royalty and Dad,” another person noted. “I love you both,” a separate user added. “Chris and Royalty are twins!” someone wrote, which many other followers echoed.

Fatherhood has definitely transformed the “Run It” singer’s life. “Learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, it’s actually very great. It’s very humbling, very calming,” he confessed during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance back in 2016.

The artist admitted that patience is the “main thing” he’s learned along the way. “Being able to be a father and seeing my daughter from those gradual stages — from crawling, to walking, to saying words, to learning different things every day — is kind of teaching me patience, and it’s been great,” he continued. The dancer also noted that fatherhood has been “mellowing” him out.

One thing is for sure: Chris had the cutest date of the evening!