Bye, hater! Bachelorette Clare Crawley clapped back at backlash she received for her strip dodgeball date during week 2 of season 16 by comparing it to an equally naked outing on ex Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor.

“It’s awful you had the guys take off their clothes,” a tweet tagging Clare, 39, from a viewer read on Monday, October 26. “If the Bachelor asked the women to do the same things, all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo should have had you strip.”

ABC

Clare simply responded, “You mean like this?” along with a racy photo from season 18 of The Bachelor. The snapshot, which was also from a week 2 group date, showed Juan Pablo, 39, standing with season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman and former contestant Lucy Aragon. The ladies both stood topless while only wearing underwear and held signs promoting dog adoption. Juan Pablo appeared to be nude while his sign covered his member.

Needless to say, fans loved Clare standing up for herself by pointing out the double standard. “This is why I adore you, [Clare Crawley]! They keep trying to come for you, but you always outwit them,” one person responded. “It’s 2020. How about production just do away with the forced stripping games altogether? None of it is fun to watch,” someone else added.

Between Clare’s whirlwind romance with fiancé Dale Moss and Tayshia Adams stepping in midseason, — see spoilers here — Clare’s journey to find love has been one of the most dramatic in history. The hairstylist has not been shy when it comes to defending herself. She responded to haters calling her “fake” for talking about “self-love” via Instagram on October 20.

“I wanted to — well, I don’t really want to address trolls — but I read some things from other women, which kind of breaks my heart for them. [It] doesn’t offend me, doesn’t affect me,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum explained. “I just feel, like, who are these women saying, ‘How dare she talk about self-love, it’s so fake,’ or this or that. All the negative stuff these women are putting out there saying, ‘She thinks so highly of herself’ and ‘How dare she do this’ or ‘How dare she have these high expectations.’ I don’t know, I kind of encourage you women [who] are saying that [to] look inward.”

She continued, “I know what it’s like to feel really bad about myself,” Clare continued. “To go through hard things, awful things, that I’ve never talked about still. But from what it takes to scrape myself off from that to self-love — Can you guys believe I have the audacity to have self-love? So when you say these things to me, it’s not offending me, it’s a compliment.”

Keep doing you, Clare!