Raking it in! Influencers David Dobrik, Addison Rae and Madison Beer broke down their insane salaries and how *exactly* they make money on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Addison, 21, is the No. 2 most followed person on TikTok and coyly cleared up speculation about the platform’s pay scale while appearing on David’s “Views” podcast.

“The thing I hate about TikTok prices is that these TikTokers get paid per post,” David, 25, began. “So, like everyone will do math, and they’ll be like, ‘Addison Rae gets paid $45,000 per post. Oh my god she’s posted 30 times this which means she’s made $18 million this week alone.’”

The He’s All That actress, who did not disclose her personal salary, noted, “It’s only when it’s branded is when you make money.” When asked what’s the “most amount” she’s ever heard of someone making for a paid post on TikTok, Addison said, “$90,000. That’s from what I know is like what someone’s been offered.”

Considering Addison, who boasts 86 million followers on TikTok alone, is most likely one of the highest earners on the platform, that number is probably close to what she can pull in for branded content.

While the Louisiana native posts very frequently, she also subtly sprinkles in regular paid content. For example, on December 21, she shared a TikTok video “styling pieces” from American Eagle. She appears to share branded content more frequently on her Instagram, including her own products like Addison Rae Fragrance and Item Beauty.

Instagram appears to be much more lucrative at the moment than TikTok. Madison, 22, said she knows of people who have been paid $1 million for five frames on an Instagram Story plus a swipe up link.

The “Reckless” singer has nearly 30 million followers on the platform, so it’s insane to think what someone like Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylie Jenner, who are two of the most followed people, would earn for a paid post.

Finally, David, who started making vlogs six years ago after finding success on the now-defunct Vine app, dished about the pay scale for YouTube.

“It’s like $500,000 for an integration … for like a 20-30 second plug, I would say,” the YouTuber — with over 18 million subscribers — shared. However, he said the video platform is not as lucrative as it used to be. David claimed that his own videos used to bring in around $275,000 per month in ad revenue but have since dropped to around $2,000.