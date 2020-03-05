Honestly, same. Demi Lovato admitted she “just wants to make out” with Rihanna during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 5. The singer laughed over the fact that RiRi still “hasn’t” called her since her last appearance on the comedian’s talk show where she named the “Umbrella” artist over and over again while playing “Who’d You Rather?”

“It’s OK. I don’t take offense, she is Rihanna,” the 27-year-old said before she tried to “shoot her shot” with the A-lister, 32. “Look, I just want to make out, OK? I mean, we could do a song together, too. Maybe we would make out in the video? I don’t know.” It’s surprising that Demi and Rihanna have never collaborated on music before, considering they both have such powerful vocals, but hopefully, this gets things moving.

The “Confident” singer’s love life has always been in the spotlight, but Demi acknowledged that she’s stepping away from romance for a bit. “I was on dating apps for a while,” she explained. “But, as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I’ve realized, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever. … I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me.” The former Disney kid noted that she has to “fight those battles on [her] own.”

Most recently, the songstress had a one-month romance with Austin Wilson, which ended in December 2019. Although Demi confessed in a DM to a fan that “breakups are hard for both parties involved,” she seems A-OK with her relationship status at the moment. “Right now I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself,” the brunette beauty confirmed to Ellen.

The “Daddy Issues” singer always keeps it candid with her fans, whether it’s about her love life or body image. She gave an incredible explanation about how she’s working toward self-acceptance after sharing a gorgeous unedited bikini photo. “I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am, rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

