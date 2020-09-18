Cooking up a storm! Demi Lovato showed off the cute new rice cooker gifted to her by fiancé Max Ehrich‘s parents, Rhonda and Bruce Ehrich, on Thursday, September 17.

“OK, speaking of gifts from moms — well actually, my future mom and dad,” the 28-year-old gushed on her Instagram Stories. “They got me a rice cooker! How thoughtful and cute and sweet. I love you guys so much and I can’t wait to be your daughter! And I’m gonna cook so much rice for your son.”

The singer also tagged his parents in the post and wrote, “I love you and I can’t wait to use this!!! I love you!!”

Demi and Max, 29, first sparked romance rumors when they exchanged flirty comments on social media in March. The pair went public with their relationship when they danced and kissed in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With U,” which debuted on May 7.

Max Ehrich/Instagram

The happy couple got engaged on July 22, just over two months after they confirmed they were dating. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Demi wrote on Instagram while showing off her engagement ring. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but, luckily, you did, too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all.”

On September 13, the “Sober” singer took to her Instagram Stories to dispel long-whispered rumors about alleged thirst tweets written by her future husband regarding former friend Selena Gomez. One of the alleged messages from December 2010 read, “Selena and Demi are cute together but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!”

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict, that’s between them, NOT YOU,” Demi wrote on her Instagram Stories. “It’s hella rude but damn, I get it. I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s—t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

Aside from the recent bout of drama, Demi and Max are certain they “want to get married and start a family right away,” an insider previously told Life & Style. ”There’s no doubt about it, it’s all they talk about. It’s part of the plan.”