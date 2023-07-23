Fans of America Ferrera grew up with the actress, from her performances in Gotta Kick It Up and Ugly Betty to Barbie! The University of Southern California graduate is known for the positive force she continues to bring to the industry, whether it be regarding body positivity or meaningful movements. However, some have speculated over the years that America opted for plastic surgery before she appeared in the plastic and fantastic 2023 comedy Barbie.

Despite the rumors, America has not publicly addressed the speculation. However, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress has reflected on the pressures that women, in particular, face with body image. After turning 33 in 2017, America wrote a note via Instagram, celebrating that her body “is a miracle.”

“After too many years of criticizing, punishing, depriving or neglecting my body for what it isn’t, I’m attempting to love it unapologetically as it is,” America captioned her social media post at the time. “Thank you, body, for 33 years of standing with me, even when I wasn’t on your side. I promise from here on out to stand by you and face down all the criticism and bulls–t distractions (inner and outer) so that we can move beyond beautiful and get to the business of living!”

Scroll down to see photos of America’s stunning facial transformation over the years!