Did Angelina Jolie Get Plastic Surgery? What She’s Said and Her Transformation Over the Years

Actress Angelina Jolie has sparked plastic surgery controversy over the years, with her unique beauty. While the Maleficent actress has never admitted to receiving plastic surgery, some fans have wondered whether she has had work done. Regardless, the mother of six is perceivably ageless and remains as gorgeous as ever.

Despite the speculation, the Los Angeles native has said that she has never had plastic surgery. “I haven’t had anything done and I don’t think I will… I don’t plan to do it myself,” she said in a 2010 interview with Daily Mail, adding, “But if it makes somebody happy then that’s up to them. I’m not in somebody else’s skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don’t plan to do it myself.”

While she respects all takes on plastic surgery, Angelina is also accepting when it comes to the process of aging. She has opened up about how her mother’s death at the age of 56 in 2007 has helped her reframe how she views getting older.

“I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger,” she told British Vogue in 2021. “Maybe because … I don’t know … maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”

In the same interview, Angelina discussed the toll her divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt has taken on her and her six children.

“The past few years have been pretty hard,” she said. “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body. ‘I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it.”

The Hollywood icon noted that she is excited about the next decade of her life, further demonstrating her embrace of aging.

“I’m looking forward to my 50s — I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride,” she added.

Keep scrolling to see Angelina Jolie’s transformation over the years!