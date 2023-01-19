Did Anya Taylor-Joy Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the Actress’ Transformation Over the Years

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has taken the thriller and horror genre by storm. The U.K. resident got her big break in 2015 upon starring in The Witch, followed by 2016’s Split. Now, the Golden Globe Award winner is starring in various productions, and her loyal fans love keeping up with her career. However, upon skyrocketing to fame, Anya became the subject of plastic surgery rumors.

In January 2021, Instagram fan account @celebplastic shared multiple side-by-side images of Anya, captioned, “Then [and] now.” Not only that, but Twitter users also alleged that she went under the knife, with one user tweeting in January 2023, “People got butthurt when someone tweeted that Anya Taylor-Joy doesn’t pass for her working class character in The Menu. Cmon [sic]. She looks like a rich celebrity with expensive plastic surgery. Compare her to how she looked early career and it’s all the more obvious.”

While she hasn’t publicly addressed the speculation, the Last Night in Soho star has opened up about being bullied in the past for her wide-set eyes.

“It just really pushed me,” she told Elle in April 2021, referring to how she was inspired to start acting. “Much the same way as [Queen’s Gambit character] Beth needed chess, I needed acting. I needed to believe in a place where I could be valued and appreciated, and actually have something to contribute rather than constantly feeling like, ‘What is wrong with me, and why do I not fit in?’”

During a separate interview on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in November 2022, the Menu actress explained how she managed the cruel derision she faced when she was younger.

“I was very, very lucky with my parents because, when I was bullied for my looks, my mom always said, ‘You look at the inside of somebody, you look at the inside of somebody,’” Anya recalled. “’You don’t look at class, you don’t look at anything like that. You don’t look at what they do for a job. It’s just: ‘Do you like that person’s heart?’”

The Emma star emphasized that her mother’s advice was “really helpful” to keep in mind when she was growing up.

Although Anya has become an iconic red carpet fashionista, she doesn’t hesitate to give her Instagram followers a glimpse at her daily routine at home. From makeup-free selfies to fun travel moments, the Screen Actors Guild Award winner isn’t afraid to show off her natural self to fans.

